US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks open higher after last wk's drop

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent at the open on Monday following four weeks of equity losses as stocks rebounded globally.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 135.01 points, or 1.25 percent, at 10,952.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX climbed 14.37 points, or 1.28 percent, at 1,137.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 53.80 points, or 2.30 percent, at 2,395.64. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement