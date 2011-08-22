版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks open higher after last wk's drop

 NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. stocks rose more than 1
percent at the open on Monday following four weeks of equity
losses as stocks rebounded globally.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 135.01 points,
or 1.25 percent, at 10,952.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX climbed  14.37 points, or 1.28 percent, at 1,137.90. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 53.80 points, or 2.30
percent, at 2,395.64.
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

