US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks open higher after last wk's drop

NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent at the open on Monday following four weeks of equity losses as stocks rebounded globally.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 135.01 points, or 1.25 percent, at 10,952.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX climbed 14.37 points, or 1.28 percent, at 1,137.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 53.80 points, or 2.30 percent, at 2,395.64. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)