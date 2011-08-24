版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 24日 星期三 21:36 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after rally

 NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stocks opened lower on
Wednesday as investors booked profits after a sharp rally in
the previous session.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 22.70
points, or 0.20 percent, to 11,154.06. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX lost 1.69 points, or 0.15 percent, to
1,160.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 4.08 points,
or 0.17 percent, to 2,441.98.
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

