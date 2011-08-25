US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up at open on BofA/Berkshire deal

NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc ( BRKa.N ) agreed to invest $5 billion in Bank of America Corp ( BAC.N ), sending financial shares higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 74.55 points, or 0.66 percent, to 11,395.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 13.08 points, or 1.11 percent, to 1,190.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 14.46 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,482.15. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)