US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up at open on BofA/Berkshire deal

 NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. stocks rose at the open
on Thursday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
(BRKa.N) agreed to invest $5 billion in Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N), sending financial shares higher.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 74.55
points, or 0.66 percent, to 11,395.26. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 13.08 points, or 1.11 percent, to
1,190.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 14.46
points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,482.15.
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

