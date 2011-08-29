版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 29日 星期一 21:37 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up 1 pct, trading seen light

 NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stocks opened up more
than 1 percent on Monday, supported by European and Asian
equities that rallied partly on a possible merger between two
big banks in Greece.
 Wall Street traders were also relieved that Hurricane Irene
caused less damage than feared in New York City over the
weekend, though shutdowns of major commuter transit lines meant
many offices were understaffed, possibly resulting in lower
trading volume.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 144.85
points, or 1.28 percent, at 11,429.39. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 15.67 points, or 1.33 percent, at
1,192.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 33.04
points, or 1.33 percent, at 2,512.89.
  (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐