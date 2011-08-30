版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens off ahead of consumer data

 NEW YORK, Aug 30 Wall Street stocks opened
lower on Tuesday following a nearly 8 percent run over the past
five sessions as investors cautiously awaited data on consumer
confidence and minutes from the latest meeting of Federal
Reserve policymakers.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 57.98
points, or 0.50 percent, at 11,481.27. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 7.68 points, or 0.63 percent, at
1,202.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 15.30
points, or 0.60 percent, at 2,546.81.
  (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)

