US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens off ahead of consumer data

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Wall Street stocks opened lower on Tuesday following a nearly 8 percent run over the past five sessions as investors cautiously awaited data on consumer confidence and minutes from the latest meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 57.98 points, or 0.50 percent, at 11,481.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 7.68 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,202.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 15.30 points, or 0.60 percent, at 2,546.81. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.