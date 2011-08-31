版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Fed action hopes keep rally alive

 NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. stocks rose at the open
on Wednesday on continued hopes of more Federal Reserve
stimulus for the struggling economy a day after minutes of the
latest central bank meeting were published.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 75.38
points, or 0.65 percent, to 11,635.33. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 8.26 points, or 0.68 percent, to
1,221.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 17.72
points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,593.83.
 The S&P 500 was still on track for its worst month since
May 2010. After the United States credit rating was downgraded
in early August, the index posted one of its worst weeks since
the depths of the financial crisis in 2008.

