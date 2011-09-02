版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens down 1 pct after jobs data

 NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. stocks opened more than 1
percent lower on Friday after data showed U.S. employment
growth ground to a halt in August, adding to worries about the
health of the economy.
 Nonfarm payrolls generated no new jobs last month as
sagging consumer confidence discouraged already skittish U.S.
businesses from hiring and kept pressure on the U.S. Federal
Reserve to provide more monetary stimulus to aid the economy.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 183.60
points, or 1.60 percent, at 11,309.97. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 20.12 points, or 1.67 percent, at
1,184.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 43.46
points, or 1.71 percent, at 2,502.58.
 (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)

