US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up after bailout ruling

NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday after three days of losses on hopes the European debt crisis might ease after Germany's top court smoothed the way for Berlin's participation in bailout packages.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 131.31 points, or 1.18 percent, to 11,270.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX added 15.93 points, or 1.37 percent, to 1,181.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC rose 37.30 points, or 1.51 percent, to 2,511.13.