版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 7日 星期三 21:38 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up after bailout ruling

 NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. stocks rose at the open
on Wednesday after three days of losses on hopes the European
debt crisis might ease after Germany's top court smoothed the
way for Berlin's participation in bailout packages.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 131.31
points, or 1.18 percent, to 11,270.61. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX added 15.93 points, or 1.37 percent, to
1,181.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC rose 37.30 points,
or 1.51 percent, to 2,511.13.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐