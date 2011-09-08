版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens down after jobs data

 NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stocks fell at the open
on Thursday after data showed applications for unemployment
insurance rose unexpectedly last week and ahead of speeches on
jobs and the economy from U.S. President Barack Obama and
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI lost 54.41 points,
or 0.48 percent, to 11,360.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX fell 6.79 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,191.83. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 12.49 points, or 0.49
percent, to 2,536.45.

