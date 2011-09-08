US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens down after jobs data

NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday after data showed applications for unemployment insurance rose unexpectedly last week and ahead of speeches on jobs and the economy from U.S. President Barack Obama and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI lost 54.41 points, or 0.48 percent, to 11,360.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 6.79 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,191.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 12.49 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,536.45.