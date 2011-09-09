版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 9日 星期五 21:52 BJT

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after ECB resignation

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
 NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks fell sharply at
the open on Friday after sources told Reuters that European
Central Bank Executive Board Member Juergen Stark would step
down from his post because of a conflict over the central
bank's bond buying program.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 169.53
points, or 1.50 percent, at 11,126.28. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 16.27 points, or 1.37 percent, at
1,169.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 28.02
points, or 1.11 percent, at 2,501.12.
 (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐