REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after ECB resignation

NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks fell sharply at the open on Friday after sources told Reuters that European Central Bank Executive Board Member Juergen Stark would step down from his post because of a conflict over the central bank's bond buying program.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 169.53 points, or 1.50 percent, at 11,126.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 16.27 points, or 1.37 percent, at 1,169.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 28.02 points, or 1.11 percent, at 2,501.12. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)