版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 13日 星期二 21:35 BJT

US STOCKS-Wall St opens flat on Europe uncertainty

NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as continued uncertainty over plans to stem the escalating debt crisis in Europe kept investors on edge.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 13.40 points, or 0.12 percent, at 11,047.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 1.32 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,163.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 8.37 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,503.46. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐