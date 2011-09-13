US STOCKS-Wall St opens flat on Europe uncertainty

NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as continued uncertainty over plans to stem the escalating debt crisis in Europe kept investors on edge.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 13.40 points, or 0.12 percent, at 11,047.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 1.32 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,163.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 8.37 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,503.46. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)