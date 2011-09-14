US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on European hopes

NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after the head of the European Commission said it will present options for joint euro zone bonds, a tool that investors view as a step forward to addressing the region's debt crisis.

Equities were off the highs suggested by the futures, hurt by a weaker-than-expected reading on August retail sales.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 64.03 points, or 0.58 percent, at 11,169.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 7.21 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,180.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 19.72 points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,551.87. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)