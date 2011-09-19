US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slides on Greek default fears

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 1 percent at the open on Monday as renewed fears of a Greek debt default prompted investors to book some of last week's gains and turn to safer assets such as gold.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 171.35 points, or 1.49 percent, to 11,337.74. The S&P 500 .SPX dropped 19.06 points, or 1.57 percent, to 1,196.95. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 38.90 points, or 1.48 percent, to 2,583.41.