2011年 9月 21日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Fed statement

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Wednesday as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting that is likely to include new measures to boost the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 2.80 points, or 0.02 percent, at 11,411.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 0.46 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,202.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 11.43 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,601.67. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

