版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 26日 星期一 21:38 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open on euro zone hopes

 NEW YORK, Sept 26 Wall Street stocks opened
higher on Monday on hopes euro zone policymakers were putting
together new measures to help ease the region's debt crisis,
but little clarity on their potential effectiveness could keep
markets volatile.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 1.89 points,
or 0.02 percent, to 10,773.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX rose 8.33 points, or 0.73 percent, to 1,144.76. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 8.18 points, or 0.33
percent, to 2,491.41.
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐