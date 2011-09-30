US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sinks at the open after China data

NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stocks indexes fell more than 1 percent at the open on Friday, putting equities on track for their fifth straight monthly decline, as China's manufacturing shrank and stirred fears the global economy was slowing.

China's factory sector eased for a third consecutive month in September, suggesting that the world's second-largest economy is not immune to global headwinds, while factory inflation quickened. For details, see [ID:nL3E7KU097]

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 119.73 points, or 1.07 percent, at 11,034.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 15.04 points, or 1.30 percent, at 1,145.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 40.46 points, or 1.63 percent, at 2,440.30. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)