Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as concerns over Greece's teetering finances returned to the forefront and after equities suffered their worst quarter since 2008.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 46.09 points, or 0.42 percent, to 10,867.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 4.90 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,126.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 14.60 points, or 0.60 percent, to 2,400.80. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.