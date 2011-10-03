版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on Greece troubles

NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as concerns over Greece's teetering finances returned to the forefront and after equities suffered their worst quarter since 2008.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 46.09 points, or 0.42 percent, to 10,867.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 4.90 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,126.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 14.60 points, or 0.60 percent, to 2,400.80. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

