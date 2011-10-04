US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 enters bear market

NEW YORK Oct 4 The S&P 500 entered a bear
market after the open on Tuesday, down over 20 percent from its
2011 high, as European officials considered making banks take
bigger losses on Greek debt and fears of contagion in the
world's financial system grew.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 124.12
points, or 1.16 percent, to 10,531.18. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX dropped 12.43 points, or 1.13 percent, to
1,086.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 18.61
points, or 0.80 percent, to 2,317.22.
