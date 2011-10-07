US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends rally after payrolls data

NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. stocks opened higher, rising for a fourth day on Friday after stronger-than-expected payrolls data suggested the economy may avoid another recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 80.19 points, or 0.72 percent, to 11,203.52. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 4.50 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,169.47. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.71 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,507.53. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)