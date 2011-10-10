US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps after European bank pledge

NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Monday after a renewed pledge by France and Germany to come up with a plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis by month's end lifted sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 185.35 points, or 1.67 percent, to 11,288.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 21.90 points, or 1.90 percent, to 1,177.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 45.04 points, or 1.82 percent, to 2,524.39.

Adding to the upbeat tone, the benchmark S&P 500 traded above its 50-day moving average for the first time since late July. A close above it would be considered a bullish technical signal. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)