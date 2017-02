NEW YORK Oct 11 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Tuesday following sharp gains in the prior session as investors awaited the results of a key vote by Slovakia on expanding the euro zone rescue fund.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 61.04 points, or 0.53 percent, to 11,372.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 7.36 points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,187.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC took off 13.36 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,552.69. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)