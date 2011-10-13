版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on China data, JPMorgan

NEW YORK Oct 13 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and soft economic data in China highlighted worries about a slowing global economy, giving investors reason to pause after the recent run-up.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 77.35 points, or 0.67 percent, at 11,441.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 8.51 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,198.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 7.33 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,597.40.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

