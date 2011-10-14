US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on euro zone optimism

NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. stocks rallied at the open on Friday, shrugging off a credit rating downgrade of Spain, led by optimism the euro zone will continue to make progress toward a solution to its debt crisis.

Strong results at Google Inc (GOOG.O) and a better-than-expected read on retail sales also added to the market's positive tone.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 105.51 points, or 0.92 percent, at 11,583.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 15.25 points, or 1.27 percent, at 1,218.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 37.10 points, or 1.42 percent, at 2,657.34. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)