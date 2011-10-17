版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lower after German finmin comment

NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after the market's best two-week run since 2009 as Germany's finance minister said a forthcoming summit would not yield a definitive solution to Europe's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 46.55 points, or 0.40 percent, to 11,597.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX fell 5.30 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,219.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 15.33 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,652.52. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

