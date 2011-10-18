版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat on Europe, earnings

NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday after Moody's said it would review France's credit rating and investors grappled with less-than-stellar earnings from some big corporations.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 49.65 points, or 0.44 percent, to 11,347.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX shed 0.03 points, or 0.00 percent, to 1,200.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slipped 2.06 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,612.86. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

