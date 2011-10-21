US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of euro summit

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday ahead of a weekend European Union debt-crisis summit that could potentially remove one of the biggest overhangs for markets and allow investors to focus on corporate results.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 140.40 points, or 1.22 percent, to 11,682.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX rose 12.58 points, or 1.04 percent, to 1,227.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 30.95 points, or 1.19 percent, to 2,629.57. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.