版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 21日 星期五 21:35 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of euro summit

NEW YORK Oct 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday ahead of a weekend European Union debt-crisis summit that could potentially remove one of the biggest overhangs for markets and allow investors to focus on corporate results.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 140.40 points, or 1.22 percent, to 11,682.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX rose 12.58 points, or 1.04 percent, to 1,227.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 30.95 points, or 1.19 percent, to 2,629.57. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐