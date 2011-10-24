US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Caterpillar

NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Monday as strong earnings from Caterpillar offset concerns European policymakers were struggling to narrow differences in tackling the region's debt crisis.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) jumped 5 percent to $91.76 after the heavy equipment maker reported a quarterly profit that topped estimates on record revenues. For details, see [ID:nN1E79N091]

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 29.67 points, or 0.25 percent, at 11,838.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 2.33 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,240.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 8.76 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,646.22. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)