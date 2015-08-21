Wall St slump, soaring volatility boosts options volume

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 21 The rout in U.S. stocks this
week and soaring volatility has helped push options trading
volume to a four-year high as traders loaded up on near-term
protection against further downside pressure.
On Friday, concern about a China-led global slowdown sent
the S&P 500 below the 2,000 level and the Dow into
correction territory.
The turmoil in the market sent the CBOE Volatility Index
, the market's favored barometer of volatility, up about 9
points to a high of 28.38, the highest it has been since
October 2014.
"A VIX of 26 means something is going to happen," said Ophir
Gottlieb, chief executive of Los Angeles-based Capital Market
Laboratories. "The bearish take on options right now is that we
broke through VIX of 20 by 40 percent in one day so we are
nowhere near done selling," he said.
Strong hedging activity in the options market sent the
options volume to nearly 39 million contracts, the highest
single day volume since 2011, according to options analytics
firm Trade Alert.
The fact Friday was expiration day for monthly August
options also helped boost options trading volume as traders
closed existing positions or rolled them forward, strategists
said.
The big move in the market this week means that traders who
might have let certain positions expire are forced to trade
options to cover existing positions.
"The bigger the move in the market, the bigger the boost to
volume," said Jared Woodard, equity derivatives strategist at
BGC Partners in New York.
On Friday, traders appeared to be picking up near-term
protection.
"I see a lot of people rolling (hedges) from August to
September or out to further months," said Jim Smith, options
strategist at OTR Global.
Trading in the options on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF,
which tracks the benchmark S&P 500 index, was dominated
by put buying. Trading volume in the fund's options was at about
9 million contracts, or more than three times what is normal.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Frances Kerry)