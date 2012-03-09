版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 10日 星期六 04:03 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St pares gains as Greek credit event declared

NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. stocks pared gains in late trading on Friday, as worries about Greece increased after news that a derivatives group has declared a Greek credit event.

Greece triggered the payment on default insurance contracts by using legislation that forces losses on all private creditors, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association said on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.36 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,921.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.34 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,370.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.01 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,985.43.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐