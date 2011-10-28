US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares losses; all indexes positive

NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. stocks pared losses by midmorning on Friday, with all three major indexes turning positive.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 18.39 points, or 0.15 percent, at 12,226.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 0.91 point, or 0.07 percent, at 1,285.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 0.54 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,739.17. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)