NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. stocks pared losses in late afternoon trade on Monday, with the Dow .DJI briefly turning positive.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down just 0.80 of a point, or 0.01 percent, at 12,142.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 4.08 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,288.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 9.82 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,746.56. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)