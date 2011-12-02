US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures briefly add to gains after jobs data

NEW YORK, Dec 2 U.S. stock index futures
briefly extended their gains on Friday after the non-farm
payroll report showed accelerated job creation in November and
the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped.
About 120,000 jobs were added in the month, slightly fewer
than the 122,000 forecast. The unemployment rate, which was
seen holding steady at 9 percent, dropped to 8.6 percent.
Futures were already higher after a report the European
Central Bank was gearing up to lend money to the International
Monetary Fund in a bid to ease the euro zone debt crisis.
S&P 500 futures rose 13.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures jumped
145 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 28.25 points.