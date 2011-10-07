US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures positive after payrolls data

NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. stock index futures turned positive on Friday after stronger-then-expected payrolls data suggested the economy may avoid another recession.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 10.7 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 83 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 14.75 points. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)