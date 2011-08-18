US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles after Philly Fed data

NEW YORK Aug 18 U.S. stocks tumbled on
Thursday, with the Nasdaq down nearly 5 percent after data
showed factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region
unexpectedly fell to the lowest level since March 2009.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slid 480.86 points,
or 4.21 percent, at 10,929.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX was down 54.46 points, or 4.56 percent, at 1,139.43. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC sank 126.55 points, or 5.04
percent, at 2,384.93.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business
activity index dropped to minus 30.7 from positive 3.2 the
month before and was far below forecasts for positive 3.7,
according to a Reuters poll. [ID:nN1E77H0JB]
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)