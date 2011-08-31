版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks edge higher after PMI data

 NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. stocks added to earlier
gains on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 up 1 percent, after an
index of factory activity in the U.S. Midwest fell in August,
though the figures still pointed to growth in the sector.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI added 111.33
points, or 0.96 percent, to 11,671.28. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX gained 13.64 points, or 1.12 percent, to
1,226.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC rose 24.81 points,
or 0.96 percent, to 2,600.92.
 The S&P 500 was still on track for its worst month since
May 2010. After the United States credit rating was downgraded
in early August, the index posted one of its worst weeks since
the depths of the financial crisis in 2008.

