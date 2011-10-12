版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow up for year as Wall St rally continues

NEW YORK Oct 12 U.S. stocks extended their recent rally on Wednesday, with the Dow industrials rising back into positive territory for the year, as the euro-zone rescue fund was set to get approval from all EU members.

Momentum buying, or a move back into equities after the S&P 500 closed on Tuesday with its largest six-day rally since March 2009, was also cited as lifting U.S. stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI added 174.79 points, or 1.53 percent, to 11,591.09. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 22.14 points, or 1.85 percent, to 1,217.68. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 43.19 points, or 1.67 percent, to 2,626.22. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)

