US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes turn positive; financials lead

NEW YORK Oct 18 Wall Street stocks cut losses with major indexes turning positive in mid-morning trade on Tuesday, led by gains in financials and industrial shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 9.46 points, or 0.08 percent, at 11,406.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX added 4.16 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,205.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC put on 1.58 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,616.50. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)