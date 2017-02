NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by financials, as better-than-expected bank earnings overshadowed new worries about the crisis in Europe, fueled by a warning over France's credit rating.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 86.43 points, or 0.76 percent, to 11,483.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 13.18 points, or 1.10 percent, to 1,214.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 20.11 points, or 0.77 percent, to 2,635.03.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)