RPT-Stock volatility, ETF rise drive rethink of post-flash crash U.S. rules

By John McCrank, Sarah N. Lynch and Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. regulators and stock
exchanges are re-examining rules designed to ensure orderly
trading in equities after investors fell afoul of them during a
near-unprecedented bout of volatility at the beginning of last
week, exchange officials said.
The measures, which include pausing trade in individual
stocks if their prices move violently in a short time, were
introduced after the 2010 flash crash when around $1 trillion in
paper value was temporarily wiped from U.S. stock markets within
minutes.
But some investors have said that the rules failed their
first big test on Aug. 24, when panic over the health of the
Chinese economy triggered a record intraday drop in the Dow
Jones Industrial Average.
During the mayhem, more than 1,250 trading halts were
triggered in 455 stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which
are used by ordinary investors to gain exposure to a basket of
securities or an entire index.
The sporadic and rapid-fire halts led to confusion among
some investors as to what was trading and questions whether they
got prices worse than they should have.
"We had some really errant prints out there that stood that
shouldn't have stood," said Reggie Browne, senior managing
director at Cantor Fitzgerald, who is known as the godfather of
ETFs.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is now pouring
through the trading data from Aug. 24 to get a better idea of
what might be done to dampen the volatility in ETFs, many of
which saw their prices diverge widely from the stocks they were
tracking, said a person familiar with the regulator's thinking.
The SEC has been looking to adjust the rules for some time,
but the recent events have added a sense of urgency, said the
person, who did not have permission to be quoted in the media.
While the rules prevented the massive canceled trades that
followed the flash crash, the widespread halts may have slowed
down the markets' recovery, prompting calls for SEC and the
exchanges to redesign them.
"It exposed the sledgehammer nature of the tools they gave
markets," said Dave Nadig, director of ETF research at FactSet.
The explosion in ETFs since the flash crash, now numbering
1,614 versus 950 five years ago, is another factor in the SEC's
decision to take another look at the rules. The amount of
investor dollars in ETFs has more than doubled to $2.1 trillion
from $826 billion, according to Lipper.
POURING THROUGH THE DATA
One post-2010 rule, called Limit Up Limit Down, prevents
stocks from trading outside of a specific range based on recent
prices, pausing the stocks when trading occurs outside of its
limits. The rule was applied in 2013 to ETFs, which are
securities that track indexes, commodities, bonds or baskets of
securities, and trade like stocks.
One of the issues from last Monday was that when the market
opened, many stocks were halted or their openings were delayed
as the market tanked, making it difficult to properly price some
ETFs that had the halted stocks as constituents.
The SEC has long been aware that Limit Up Limit Down affects
ETFs differently than single stocks and has asked the exchanges
to suggest adjustments to the rule to help smooth out its
effects by October, said Steve Crutchfield, head of exchange
traded products at the New York Stock Exchange.
"Everything is on the table," he said in terms of the
potential adjustments to the parameters of the program, which
would have to be approved by the SEC.
HUMANS VS MACHINES
The SEC is also looking at the long-standing differences
between how the NYSE, owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc
, and the Nasdaq open the stocks listed on their
exchanges during times of market stress, the source said.
NYSE, unlike other exchanges, which are nearly fully
automated, uses people on its trading floor to open its stocks,
a process it says gives it greater stability because the traders
can intervene in ways that algorithms cannot.
But rivals say that using humans rather than computers
caused undue delays in opening some stocks and ETFs after they
were halted last Monday, intensifying ETF pricing issues.
"At the open, most markets except for the NYSE opened at
9:30, and if you're trading an S&P ETF and 50 percent of the S&P
is not open, you have some pricing challenges on your hands,"
said Chris Concannon, head of exchange operator BATS Global
Markets.
In the fallout of the pricing problems, ETF provider The
Vanguard Group said it was going over all of the trades on
Monday to see if investors should have gotten different prices
than they did. However there is no recourse for these investors
because the rule for erroneous trades require investors to
notify the exchanges within 30 minutes if they got a bad price.
The "clearly erroneous" trades rule is a standard definition
of trades that exchanges will cancel if executed, based on how
far away from the public stock price they are, and it too was
updated after the flash crash.
Some, like Cantor's Browne, thing those rules also need
tweaking, but the SEC believes that rule could become redundant
if the exchanges get the Limit Up Limit Down rules right.
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Carmel Crimmins and
Cynthia Osterman)