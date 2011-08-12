US STOCKS SNAPHOT-Futures add to gains on retail sales data

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
NEW YORK Aug 12 U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Friday after government data showed retail sales in July posted their biggest gain since March.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 9.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 86 points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 12.75 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.