US STOCKS SNAPHOT-Futures add to gains on retail sales data

NEW YORK Aug 12 U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Friday after government data showed retail sales in July posted their biggest gain since March.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 9.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 86 points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 12.75 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

