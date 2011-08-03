US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St reverses gains, turns negative

NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. stocks reversed their initial gains to turn negative on Wednesday before a report on the U.S. services sector.

A stronger-than-expected reading on the labor market sparked gains and encouraged investors to halt the market's longest losing streak since October 2008.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 38.68 points, or 0.33 percent, at 11,827.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 3.54 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,250.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 4.36 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,664.88. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)