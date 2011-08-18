US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-NYSE braces for volatile open

NEW YORK Aug 18 The New York Stock Exchange
and NYSE Amex Cash Markets on Thursday invoked a rule to smooth
trading at the market open, as futures pointed to a sharp drop
in the major indexes.
Rule 48 allows the exchange to suspend price indications
that help determine the floor price at the open during regular
sessions. Bypassing the requirement helps speed the beginning
of trading.
Among the triggers for invoking the rule are "substantial
activity in the futures market before the open," according to
the exchange's website.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open as
a report that regulators were intensifying their review of
European banks' U.S. units shook up investors.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 27.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 228
points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 50 points.
