US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-NYSE invokes Rule 48 for open

NEW YORK, Sept 12 The New York Stock Exchange
and NYSE Amex Cash Markets invoked Rule 48 on Monday, as fears
of a credit rating downgrade of French banks and the lack of a
solution to Greece's debt problem heightened concerns about the
euro zone's debt crisis.
Rule 48 is invoked to speed up and smooth trading at the
market open when exceptionally high volatility is expected.
S&P 500 futures SPc2 fell 16.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc2 slumped
160 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc2 lost 30.75 points.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)