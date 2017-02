NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. stocks extended losses on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 falling 1 percent over increasing worry about weakness in the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 79.81 points, or 0.66 percent, to 12,052.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX lost 11.79 points, or 0.92 percent, to 1,275.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 16.65 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,727.96. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)