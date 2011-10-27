版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 28日 星期五 03:33 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 gains 4 pct

NEW YORK Oct 27 The S&P 500 advanced more than 4 percent while the Dow and Nasdaq added to gains on Thursday on optimism about an agreement to help tackle the European debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 390.79 points, or 3.29 percent, at 12,259.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 47.91 points, or 3.86 percent, at 1,289.91, after rising more than 4 percent. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 98.42 points, or 3.71 percent, at 2,749.09.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐