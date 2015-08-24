MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egyptian stocks fall moderately in early trade

DUBAI Aug 24 Saudi Arabian and Egyptian stocks fell in early trade on Monday but the drops were much more moderate than losses in the previous session, suggesting investors were starting to bargain-hunt on dips.

The main Saudi index slipped 0.6 percent in the opening minutes, after tumbling 6.9 percent on Sunday. Some beaten-down blue chips such as miner Ma'aden rose; Ma'aden gained 1.8 percent.

However petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries, its earnings directly sensitive to falling oil prices, lost a further 1.8 percent.

Egypt's stock index, which had slid 5.4 percent on Sunday, was down 0.9 percent on Monday morning. All of the 10 most heavily-traded stocks were lower. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David French)