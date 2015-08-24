UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stock index tumbles below chart support

(Updates with mid-afternoon trade)
DUBAI Aug 24 Saudi Arabia's main stock index
sank below major technical support on Monday amid heavy
selling of petrochemical and resource-related shares.
After plunging 6.9 percent on Sunday, the index slowed its
decline in early trade on Monday. But by mid-afternoon heavy
selling pressure had resumed, with the index dropping 6.8
percent to 6,957 points, below major chart support on its
December low of 7,226 points.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the biggest
petrochemical producer, lost 6.8 percent while the petrochemical
sector index plunged 8.1 percent. The sector's earnings
are directly linked to falling global oil prices.
Miner Ma'aden, which rose in early trade, was down
7.4 percent.
