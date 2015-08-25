MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egyptian stocks rebound modestly in early trade

DUBAI Aug 25 Saudi Arabian and Egyptian stocks
rebounded modestly in early trade on Tuesday as more stable oil
prices and Asian bourses prompted some investors to buy back
shares after several days of steep declines.
The Saudi stock index, which had plunged 5.9 percent
on Monday to bring its losses this month to 23 percent, edged up
0.8 percent in the opening minutes of Tuesday.
Buying focused on blue chips, suggesting institutional
investors were active. Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic
Industries (SABIC) rose 3.1 percent, miner Ma'aden
climbed 3.5 percent and Alinma Bank gained
3.7 percent.
The Egyptian index rose 1.6 percent; beaten-down
property developers gained, with Palm Hills Development
up 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)