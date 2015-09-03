MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egypt rise alongside global markets as oil steadies

DUBAI, Sept 3 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt rose in early trade on Thursday, tracking global bourses
as oil prices, which had moved Middle Eastern equities earlier
in the week, were relatively stable.
The main Saudi equity index gained 0.7 percent with
most stocks positive. The banking sector, up just as
much, was one of the main supports.
National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's largest
lender, jumped 2.0 percent and Al Rajhi, another large
bank, was up 0.7 percent.
Growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector rose to a
five-month high in August, buoyed by the impact of increasing
oil production, a survey of businesses showed on Thursday.
Egypt's main stock index climbed 1.2 percent after
the country's own purchasing managers' survey showed activity
grew in August at the fastest pace of 2015 on the back of solid
growth in output.
"This ... could be the first sign that the (Egyptian)
economy has turned the corner after a weak first half of 2015,"
Jason Tuvey, the Middle East economist at Capital Economics in
London, said in a note.
"This, coupled with July's sharp drop in the headline rate
of inflation, supports our view that the central bank will cut
interest rates, possibly as soon as its next meeting later this
month."
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Catherine Evans)