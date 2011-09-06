版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 6日 星期二

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slump after Europe selloff

NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. stock futures tumbled more than 2 percent on Monday in electronic trading, hit hard after European markets slumped on renewed fears the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis is worsening.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 lost 26.50 points, or 2.3 percent, to 1143.00, suggesting a sharp drop at the open of U.S. trading Tuesday morning. Nasdaq 100 NDc1 futures lost 45 points, or 2.1 percent, to 2122.75. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Carol Bishopric)

